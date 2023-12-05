CID famed actor Dinesh Phadnis dies at age 57

Splash

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 12:43 pm

Related News

CID famed actor Dinesh Phadnis dies at age 57

Earlier, he was admitted to Thunga Hospital in Kandivali on 30 November

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 12:43 pm
Dinesh Phadnis. Photo: Collected
Dinesh Phadnis. Photo: Collected

Popular actor from the TV show CID Dinesh Phadnis passed away on Monday at 12.08am at Thunga Hospital, Kandivali. He was 57 years old.

Dinesh Phadnis died due to multiple organ failure, reports APB Live. 

Dayanand Shetty, who played the character of Daya in CID and is a very close friend of Dinesh Phadnis, told ABP News that Dinesh was suffering from liver, heart and kidney problems and his complications kept increasing day by day.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, he was admitted to Thunga Hospital in Kandivali on 30 November.

For over twenty years, Dinesh was a part of 'CID' as Fredericks aka Freddy. Actor Shivaji Satam played the lead role of ACP Pradyuman in CID, one of the longest-running television series in India, which premiered in 1998.

CID / CID actor / Dinesh Phadnis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

4h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

4h | Panorama
Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

1d | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

22m | TBS Economy
External trade through Islamic banks in decline

External trade through Islamic banks in decline

1h | TBS Economy
How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

How are people adapting to survive at the climate frontlines? | On the ground with Asif Saleh

1h | TBS Stories
Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

Southeast Asia is on the cusp of a ‘supercharged’ digital payments revolution

1h | TBS Economy