CID famed actor Dinesh Phadnis dies at age 57

Popular actor from the TV show CID Dinesh Phadnis passed away on Monday at 12.08am at Thunga Hospital, Kandivali. He was 57 years old.

Dinesh Phadnis died due to multiple organ failure, reports APB Live.

Dayanand Shetty, who played the character of Daya in CID and is a very close friend of Dinesh Phadnis, told ABP News that Dinesh was suffering from liver, heart and kidney problems and his complications kept increasing day by day.

Earlier, he was admitted to Thunga Hospital in Kandivali on 30 November.

For over twenty years, Dinesh was a part of 'CID' as Fredericks aka Freddy. Actor Shivaji Satam played the lead role of ACP Pradyuman in CID, one of the longest-running television series in India, which premiered in 1998.