CID famed actor Dinesh Phadnis battling for life after heart attack

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who played Fredericks in the long-running crime show CID, reportedly had a heart attack, post which he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

As per a report by Iwmbuzz.com, the cast and crew of CID were made aware of his health condition recently, after which many of them dropped at the hospital to enquire about his health on Saturday.

"Dinesh Phadnis has been battling for life, with ventilator support," a source told the portal.

The report added that Dinesh's condition was slightly better on Saturday, compared to his 'critical state' on Friday night. Dinesh is in his late fifties. The actor is currently seeking treatment at Tunga Hospital in Mumbai, the report added.

After a paparazzo shared a post on Dinesh Phadnis' health, many wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Dinesh became a household name for portraying the character Fredericks on CID and was a part of the show for almost 20 years. CID, spearheaded by actor Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, went on air in 1998 and was one of the longest-running television shows in India. The series aired on Sony TV for 20 years.

Apart from CID, Dinesh was also seen in the hit TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in a cameo role. He has also done small roles in a few films. Dinesh was seen in Hindi films, such as Sarfarosh and Super 30.

Dinesh often shares pictures from his shoots as well as his personal life on Instagram. The actor is quite active on social media and documents everything from birthdays with his daughter and wife to meetings with his friends and co-stars. Dinesh also keeps posting pictures of his health and fitness journey on Instagram.