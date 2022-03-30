Chris Rock’s comedy show ticket sale skyrocketed after Oscar slap incident

Comedian Chris Rock's forthcoming comedy show's ticket sale has skyrocketed after Will Smith smacked him right on the face for cracking a joke on his wife's health condition at the Oscars on Sunday (26 March).

According to US ticket seller Stub Hubb, the sales of the tickets increased more than 25% within the first 48 hours of the Oscar slap incident, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The average price of tickets sold jumped from between $150-$200 a ticket to about $250 a ticket.

A live event ticketing site Tickpick reveals it sold more tickets after the incident than it sold in the past month combined.

Cris Rock garnered praises from millions for handling the situation skillfully and carried on with the show.

Even after getting smacked by Will, Rock wittily said "Wow, Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me" and caused no further chaos.

Will Smith on Monday, apologised to Cris Rock after being condemned by the award organisers.

However, Cris has refrained from responded to the apology.