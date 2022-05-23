Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announce birth of second daughter, name her Eloise

23 May, 2022, 12:00 pm
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announce birth of second daughter, name her Eloise

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their second child, a daughter they have named Eloise. They had their first child, daughter Lyla, in 2020. Chris also has a son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt. Photo: AFP/Getty Image via People
Chriss Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday to share the news with their followers.

They also revealed the name of their newborn daughter. 

In the post, Chris and Katherine revealed that they welcomed their second daughter on May 21, and have named her Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. In the caption, they wrote, "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris." Chris added another line in his post that both the mother and the baby are doing well.

Katherine's mother Maria Shriver was among those who commented on the post. Maria wrote, "We are so blessed bravo congrats lucky Eloise."

Chris and Katherine share another daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, whom they welcomed in August 2020. The Marvel actor also co-parents a son Jack, nine, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

News broke in December 2021 that Katherine is pregnant with her second child, and the author was pictured with her baby bump that same month. Katherine, daughter of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, spoke about the pregnancy for the first time in March this year as she gave a tip to pregnant women. She said in an Instagram video at the time, "Preggo mamas tell me if you, too, can only drink ice cold water."

Pratt and Katherine are not expected to share a picture of the new member of their family anytime soon, as they have also kept Lyla's face off social media. Katherine had spoken about it in an appearance on Today show, saying, "It's something that's really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media."

