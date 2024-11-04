Chris Martin falls through open trap door during Coldplay's Australia concert

Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, had a narrow escape during his final show at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Several videos and pictures showed the singer falling through an open trapdoor on stage on Sunday (3 November).

In a clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Greg Briggs, Chris was seen interacting with the audience. He walked backwards when he fell into the trap door. The audience was heard gasping. Someone was already standing inside the trap door and quickly extending their hands to cushion Chris' fall.

The moment Chris Martin fell through a trapdoor right in front of me at the #Coldplay concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/qIdzMEGG0s— Greg Briggs (@greg__briggs) November 3, 2024

After getting up, Chris said into the mic, "That wasn't planned. Thank you for catching me so much. Thank you guys, holy s***, that was a YouTube moment." The video was shared with the caption, "The moment Chris Martin fell through a trapdoor right in front of me at the #Coldplay concert tonight."

Last month, singer Olivia Rodrigo fell into a small opening on the stage during her performance at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. She quickly reassured the fans saying, "Oh my God! That was fun, I'm OK! Sometimes there is just a hole in the stage, OK… where was I?"

Coldplay has been on their international Music of the Spheres World Tour since March 2022.