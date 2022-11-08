Chris Evans named People magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’

Splash

Reuters
08 November, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 11:40 am

Related News

Chris Evans named People magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’

Reuters
08 November, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 11:40 am
Chris Evans poses at the Britain premiere of &quot;The Gray Man&quot; in London, Britain July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
Chris Evans poses at the Britain premiere of "The Gray Man" in London, Britain July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

"Captain America" actor Chris Evans was named People Magazine's "sexiest man alive" for 2022 on Monday, following his Marvel co-star Paul Rudd having the title in 2021.

Evans, who is 41 and single, said the title "feels like a weird form of humble bragging." However, he was eager to share the news with his biggest fan - his mom.

"My mom will be so happy," Evans told People in an interview. "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

Evans has grown in popularity over the years from starring in one of his first television series, "Opposite Sex" in 2000 to portraying Steve Rogers/Captain America, who was labeled "America's Ass" in the Marvel movie "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.

Despite his many Hollywood accolades, the "Gray Man" star has aspirations outside of acting, which include marriage and fatherhood.

Evans said, "That's absolutely something I want."

"Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends. The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."

While he is one man who is uncomfortable using "sexy" in a sentence about himself, Evans, a Boston native, is not shy about expressing what he thinks makes his hometown a sexy place.

"So much history there! I love the accent. To me, the accent is home," he said. "I love the weather. The seasons, the sports teams. But the sexiest thing about Boston ... maybe our universities. We've got a lot of good schools. Let's give education a plug, that's damn sexy."

While Evans is still getting accustomed to his new seal of attractiveness, the actor told People he will look back fondly on the honor when he becomes "old and saggy."

He told the magazine, "I'm lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity."

Top News / World+Biz

Chris Evans / sexiest man alive / People magazine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

2h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

2h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

5h | Panorama
WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

15h | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

15h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

17h | Videos
The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation