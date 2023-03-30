Chloe Bailey makes solo album debut with 'In Pieces'

US singer and actress Chloe Bailey, half of sister R&B duo Chloe x Halle, releases her debut solo album on Friday, a record whose message she says is: it is OK to show your vulnerable side.

She will take on a North American tour next month, "In Pieces."

"The message with this album is that it's OK to not have it all together ... because none of us are perfect and as well-kept as some of us might seem. We're all in pieces. We all have things that have broken us down ... We all have fears. We all have scars but it's just who wears it the best," Bailey said in an interview.

"Out of anything I've ever created, I was the most open with this and my insecurities."

Bailey rose to fame with her younger sister Halle after the two started sharing song covers on YouTube, eventually signing with Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment management company in 2015.

The sisters released two studio albums, pausing their work in 2021 to pursue solo projects, with Halle taking on the lead role in Disney's upcoming live action remake of "The Little Mermaid".