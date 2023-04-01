Chircutt announce fourth studio album 'Pendulum'

Splash

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 01:59 pm

Chircutt announce fourth studio album 'Pendulum'

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 01:59 pm
Chircutt at Joy Bangla Concert. Photo: Collected
Chircutt at Joy Bangla Concert. Photo: Collected

Popular Bangladeshi fusion band Chircutt have announced their fourth album after a six-year break. The announcement was made through the band's official social media account.

"We are starting to work on our fourth album" is what the Facebook post read. However, it was on 1 April that the band unveiled the name of their upcoming studio album. The album is going to be named 'Pendulum'.

Chircutt gained widespread popularity through their previous studio albums 'Chirkuttnama' (2010), 'Jadur Shohor' (2013) and 'Udhao' (2017). They garnered popularity instantly with the release of fan favourite track 'Jadur Shohor'

Last year they performed at the Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. German rock band Scorpions were the headliners of that concert.

Earlier, Chircutt celebrated their 20th anniversary at a concert held at Dhaka University's TSC in February. 

Their recent release 'Laal e Laal' is now available on Spotify for streaming.

 

Chircutt / Fusion music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

5h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

5h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

12m | TBS World
Billionaire’s exceptional collection

Billionaire’s exceptional collection

1h | TBS Stories
It's good time to invest in growing companies

It's good time to invest in growing companies

4h | TBS Markets
Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared