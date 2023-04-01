Chircutt announce fourth studio album 'Pendulum'

Popular Bangladeshi fusion band Chircutt have announced their fourth album after a six-year break. The announcement was made through the band's official social media account.

"We are starting to work on our fourth album" is what the Facebook post read. However, it was on 1 April that the band unveiled the name of their upcoming studio album. The album is going to be named 'Pendulum'.

Chircutt gained widespread popularity through their previous studio albums 'Chirkuttnama' (2010), 'Jadur Shohor' (2013) and 'Udhao' (2017). They garnered popularity instantly with the release of fan favourite track 'Jadur Shohor'

Last year they performed at the Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. German rock band Scorpions were the headliners of that concert.

Earlier, Chircutt celebrated their 20th anniversary at a concert held at Dhaka University's TSC in February.

Their recent release 'Laal e Laal' is now available on Spotify for streaming.