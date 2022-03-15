‘Chhutir Ghonta’ director Azizur Rahman passes away

Azizur Rahman who directed 'Chhutir Ghonta', a masterpiece of all time, died on Monday 14 March, at 11:30 PM BST at a Canadian hospital.

Sohanur Rahman Sohan, president of Bangladesh Film Directors Association, confirmed the news of his demise.

Sohan said that Azizur had been ill for almost a year and was receiving medical treatment in Canada. He had been living in Canada with his children for several years.

Director Azizur Rahman was born on 10 October, 1939 in the city of Santahar Railway Junction in Bogra. His father's name is Rupchan Pramanik. He passed SSC from Ahsanullah Institute and HSC from Dhaka City College.

Furthermore, he obtained a diploma degree in Commercial Art from the Institute of Fine Arts (Charukola Institute).

Apart from helming the 1980s "Chutir Ghonta", Azizur Rahman is known for directing other successful films.

He started his career in 1958 as an assistant to Ehtesham in the film 'Ei Desh Tomar Amar'.

His directorial debut 1967 film "Saiful Mulk Badiuzzamal" was based on a Mymensingh folklore.

So far he has directed 54 cinemas. Among them 'Chhutir Ghonta', 'Ashikkhito', 'Matir Ghor', 'Janata Express', 'Shampanwala', 'Doctor Baari', 'Garmil' and 'Somadhan' were the notable ones.

Sources claimed, Azizur Rahman's body will be brought to the country and buried in his hometown Bogra. The preparations are being taken according to that.