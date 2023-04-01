Chernobyl director to make a feature film on Saddam Hussein

Swedish director Johan Renck, known for his outstanding series "Chernobyl", has announced that he will be directing an upcoming feature film called "The Prisoner in His Palace".

The movie will delve into the final days of Saddam Hussein, the former Iraqi dictator, and will be inspired by the book "The Prisoner in His Palace: Saddam Hussein, His American Guards, and What History Leaves Unsaid" authored by Will Bardenwerper.

The movie tells the story of the last months of the former Iraqi dictator's life, in an account from a dozen U.S. soldiers who were guarding him.

The film is said to explore the two distinct sides of Saddam Hussein: the cruel tyrant who used torture and murder as tools, and the contemplative prisoner who exhibited dignity and courage in the face of death.