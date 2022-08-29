Charlie Sheen settles lawsuit with $120,000 after allegedly exposing ex to HIV

29 August, 2022
Charlie Sheen settles lawsuit with $120,000 after allegedly exposing ex to HIV

Photo: Collected
The 'Two and a Half Men' actor, Charlie Sheen settled a lawsuit for $120,000 filed by an ex-girlfriend who alleged he knowingly exposed her to HIV, reports Page Six. 

The actor apparently had continued an unprotected sexual relationship starting October of 2015, even though he was well aware and diagnosed with HIV back in 2011. 

During an interview with Piers Morgan back in 2016, he said, "The only times I didn't tell them was because the last 25 times they used it against me and used my medical condition for their own folly and financial gain. Here's the great news. No one has been infected by me. No one."

Whether that is true or not is still unknown, but Sheen had deliberately failed to disclose his diagnosis to his partners at the time. 

