Charlie Sheen attacked in his Malibu home by neighbour, suspect arrested

Splash

Hindustan Times
23 December, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 01:24 pm

Related News

Charlie Sheen attacked in his Malibu home by neighbour, suspect arrested

His neighbour Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and force ‘likely to create great bodily injury’ to actor Charlie Sheen

Hindustan Times
23 December, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 01:24 pm
Charlie Sheen. Photo: Collected
Charlie Sheen. Photo: Collected

Actor Charlie Sheen was attacked in his luxury Malibu home, police said Friday, with the suspect arrested and charged with assault and burglary. 

Actor Charlie Sheen was attacked in his luxury Malibu home, police said Friday, with the suspect arrested and charged with assault and burglary. 

"Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," the statement said. Suspect Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury and residential burglary, the sheriff's office said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Entertainment outlet TMZ said Electra Schrock, 47, is one of Charlie Sheen's neighbours, who had 'forced her way into his home and attacked him when he opened the door'. "We're told she ripped Charlie's shirt and attempted to strangle him," the outlet reported, adding that the actor was seen by paramedics but not taken to a hospital.

TMZ said this was not the first confrontation between the neighbours, reporting that previous incidents had included a sticky liquid being squirted on Sheen's car.

Sheen, 58, is the son of actor Martin Sheen and is notorious for being a Hollywood bad boy with episodes of substance abuse, destructive violence and relationships with porn actresses. He has appeared in films including Platoon, Wall Street (alongside his father) and Young Guns.

His television career has included Spin City and Two and a Half Men, a series loosely based on his hard-partying reputation.

Charlie Sheen / Charlie Sheen attackted / Actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

4h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

59m | Multimedia
Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

18h | TBS World
India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

16h | TBS World
Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

1d | TBS Stories