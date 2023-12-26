Charlie Puth set to perform in Dhaka

Charlie Puth. Photo: Collected
Charlie Puth. Photo: Collected

American singer Charlie Puth is set to perform in Bangladesh in February. 

The news was officially announced on the Facebook page of event management company Silverline Events.

"Get ready to be swept off your feet! 🎤 Excitement is building as we proudly announce the BIGGEST concert of the year – CHARLIE PUTH LIVE IN DHAKA on February 2024!" read the post. 

The date of the concert is yet to be confirmed by the organisers. 

International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) is being considered as the primary venue of the concert, as per media reports. 

Charlie Puth is a singer, songwriter, and record producer. His initial exposure came through the viral success of his song covers uploaded to YouTube.

"Attention", "We Don't Talk Anymore", and " Cheating On You" are some of his most famous tracks. 
 

