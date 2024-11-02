Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ is now word of the year

Collins Dictionary has named "brat" as its Word of the Year for 2024, inspired by Charli XCX's sixth album, which popularised the term.

The word "brat" is now defined as someone with a "confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude," a spirit that Charli's 'Brat' album embodied and helped make an aesthetic phenomenon this summer.

The term went viral, with the phrase, 'brat summer'. Charli describes the brat attitude as "a little messy, blunt, and volatile".

Experts at Collins analyse their database of 20-billion-word for their annual list of new and notable words. This list showcases the evolution of the English language. Other words that were short-listed for this year's Word of the Year included: brainrot, era, and more.