Charli XCX cast in movie based on Joan of Arc

Charli XCX has been cast in a film loosely inspired by the story of Joan of Arc.

According to Deadline, Charli XCX has joined the cast of Sacrifice, marking the English-language debut of French director Romain Gavras. She will star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Vincent Cassel (Black Swan), and Ambika Mod (One Day).

"Sacrifice — loosely inspired by the Joan Of Arc story — tells the story of Joan (Taylor-Joy), a zealous spirit driven by a volcanic prophecy only she can hear, who is on a mission to save the world from a fiery reckoning," read the plot synopsis.

Details about Charli XCX's role in the film, currently shooting in Greece and Bulgaria, have yet to be confirmed.