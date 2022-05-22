Charles and Camilla to make cameo in EastEnders jubilee episode

Splash

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 01:47 pm

Related News

Charles and Camilla to make cameo in EastEnders jubilee episode

The jubilee special episode is due to air on BBC One on 2 June

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 01:47 pm
Charles and Camilla to star in jubilee EastEnders episode. Photo: Collected
Charles and Camilla to star in jubilee EastEnders episode. Photo: Collected

Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are set to guest star in the platinum jubilee episode of EastEnders.

The royal duo surprise the residents of Albert Square by joining a street party held in honour of the monarch's 70 years on the throne, reports BBC.

The scenes of the special episode were filmed in March when the royals visited the soap's Elstree set and met the cast members.

The royal couple filmed their scenes during a visit to the EastEnders set in March. Photo: Reuters
The royal couple filmed their scenes during a visit to the EastEnders set in March. Photo: Reuters

In the soap, Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, decides to throw a jubilee party for the residents of the square. Carter will later tease that some very special guests are expected to attend the party.

In the jubilee episode, party goers will be left stunned as the royals appear.

The jubilee special episode is due to air on BBC One on 2 June. 

Prince Charles / camilla / EastEnders jubilee episode / BBC one

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Other platform giants are dabbling with ways to copy TikTok. Photo: Bloomberg

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

4h | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

4h | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

6h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

5h | Videos
Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

19h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

20h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature