Charles and Camilla to make cameo in EastEnders jubilee episode

Charles and Camilla to star in jubilee EastEnders episode. Photo: Collected

Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are set to guest star in the platinum jubilee episode of EastEnders.

The royal duo surprise the residents of Albert Square by joining a street party held in honour of the monarch's 70 years on the throne, reports BBC.

The scenes of the special episode were filmed in March when the royals visited the soap's Elstree set and met the cast members.

The royal couple filmed their scenes during a visit to the EastEnders set in March. Photo: Reuters

In the soap, Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, decides to throw a jubilee party for the residents of the square. Carter will later tease that some very special guests are expected to attend the party.

In the jubilee episode, party goers will be left stunned as the royals appear.

The jubilee special episode is due to air on BBC One on 2 June.