Chappell Roan debuts new country single 'The Giver'

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 03:44 pm

Photo: Collected
Rising pop sensation Chappell Roan has teased her new musical era with the debut of her latest single, 'The Giver,' on 'Saturday Night Live' on 2 November. 

The unapologetically sapphic country-pop anthem, featuring lines like 'Only a woman knows how to treat a woman right,' showcases her bold lyricism and powerful vocal delivery.

Roan also performed her breakout hit 'Pink Pony Club,' sparking enthusiastic sing-alongs from the audience. The new track previews her highly anticipated sophomore album, joining the previously released 'Good Luck, Babe!' and yet-to-be-released tracks 'Read & Makeout' and 'Subway.'

On the Billboard Philippines Hot 100, 'Good Luck, Babe!' is at No. 17, marking eighteen weeks on the chart, while the fan-favourite 'HOT TO GO!' holds No. 79. As Roan's star continues to rise, fans can eagerly anticipate more from this promising new chapter in her career.

 

