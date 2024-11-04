Chappell Roan debuts new country single 'The Giver'

Rising pop sensation Chappell Roan has teased her new musical era with the debut of her latest single, 'The Giver,' on 'Saturday Night Live' on 2 November.

The unapologetically sapphic country-pop anthem, featuring lines like 'Only a woman knows how to treat a woman right,' showcases her bold lyricism and powerful vocal delivery.

Roan also performed her breakout hit 'Pink Pony Club,' sparking enthusiastic sing-alongs from the audience. The new track previews her highly anticipated sophomore album, joining the previously released 'Good Luck, Babe!' and yet-to-be-released tracks 'Read & Makeout' and 'Subway.'

On the Billboard Philippines Hot 100, 'Good Luck, Babe!' is at No. 17, marking eighteen weeks on the chart, while the fan-favourite 'HOT TO GO!' holds No. 79. As Roan's star continues to rise, fans can eagerly anticipate more from this promising new chapter in her career.