Chandler Bing, the AI chatbot: A tribute to Matthew Perry's 'Friends' character

A man has created an AI chatbot to honour the iconic "Friends" character Chandler Bing, played by actor Matthew Perry who passed away recently.

Roshan Vadassery posted a video on Instagram and one of his followers asked him if he could create an AI version of Chandler Bing since their mother is a huge fan and watches at least one episode of "Friends" every day, reports NDTV.

"She looks so quiet from the last few days," the user said. Vadassery then decided to develop the chatbot. In Chandler's signature style, he asked the bot if it could be more sarcastic. "Well, could I be more sarcastic? I guess I could but then I would have to charge you an extra fee for a sarcasm upgrade."

"The father of memes, I still remember in the early days of fb pages it was all about sharing Chandler jokes or wholesome scenes from Monica and his relationship. We forgot that there was another person behind the character. A person who helped a lot of people with passion, and held a smile as long as he can," Vadassery wrote in the caption.

The post has received 79,000 likes and 800,000 views since it was shared, the report said.

"Dude I tried it I am crying while writing this … Friends has changed me in so much ways I really made it part of my life am still not over him passing away .. thank you its just wow.. hope this goes more viral," said a user.

"Bro even though it is an AI...this made me cry way too hard thank you," added another person.

Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the classic sitcom "Friends", died on October 28, leaving fans across the world baffled and devastated. His funeral took place on November 3, and his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer attended.