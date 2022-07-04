Chanchal Chowdhury starrer ‘Hawa’ to hit theatres in July

Prominent actor Chanchal Chowdhury starrer 'Hawa' is gearing up to hit theatres in July.

The actor shared the news on his social media handle on Sunday.

The ensemble cast of the Mezbaur Rahman Sumon film also features Shohel Mondol, Shariful Islam Razz, Nazifa Tushi, Sumon Anowar, and Nasir Uddin Khan.

The plot of the film revolves around a mysterious girl rescued in the middle of the ocean by a group of fishermen. The film will unfold if the suspicious rescued girl is a magician or a destructive supernatural being.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer, with gripping cinematography and intense background music, released earlier, has garnered immense praise from the audiences.

It shows Chanchal and his crew entangled in a deadly ride as they attempt to catch fish amidst thunderstorms.