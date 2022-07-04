Chanchal Chowdhury starrer ‘Hawa’ to hit theatres in July

Splash

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 03:23 pm

Related News

Chanchal Chowdhury starrer ‘Hawa’ to hit theatres in July

The ensemble cast of the Mezbaur Rahman Sumon film also features Shohel Mondol, Shariful Islam Razz, Nazifa Tushi, Sumon Anowar, and Nasir Uddin Khan

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 03:23 pm
Chanchal Chowdhury in Hawa. Photo: Facebook
Chanchal Chowdhury in Hawa. Photo: Facebook

Prominent actor Chanchal Chowdhury starrer 'Hawa' is gearing up to hit theatres in July. 

The actor shared the news on his social media handle on Sunday. 

The ensemble cast of the Mezbaur Rahman Sumon film also features Shohel Mondol, Shariful Islam Razz, Nazifa Tushi, Sumon Anowar, and Nasir Uddin Khan. 

The plot of the film revolves around a mysterious girl rescued in the middle of the ocean by a group of fishermen. The film will unfold if the suspicious rescued girl is a magician or a destructive supernatural being. 

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer, with gripping cinematography and intense background music, released earlier, has garnered immense praise from the audiences.

It shows Chanchal and his crew entangled in a deadly ride as they attempt to catch fish amidst thunderstorms.

Chanchal Chowdhury / Hawa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

4h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

'The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative'

7h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Jahangirnagar University protest recent harassment of teachers

1h | Videos
Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Covid deaths, cases again on the rise

4h | Videos
Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation