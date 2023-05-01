Chanchal Chowdhury praises African musician on his 'Shada Shada Kala Kala' cover

TBS Report
01 May, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 01:40 pm

Chanchal Chowdhury praises African musician on his 'Shada Shada Kala Kala' cover

TBS Report
01 May, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 01:40 pm
Chanchal Chowdhury praises African musician on his &#039;Shada Shada Kala Kala&#039; cover

Chanchal Chowdhury on Sunday (30 April) posted a video of Zoutenn Atikblues singing "Shada shada kala kala". Zoutenn is a musician originally from Africa and is a Canadian resident who covers songs in Bangla and Hindi on his Facebook page. 

Chanchel shared his video and was amazed by how excellently a non-Bengali covered the song from his film "Hawa."

He even reached out to Zoutenn and praised his singing. In response he wrote, "Thank you so much sir. This means a lot to me. I am a big fan of your work."

I actually got inspired by a video of you and your son singing "Sada Sada Kala Kala" song on Facebook. After watching your video couple of time I decided to sing this song," he added. 

He also covered other Bangla songs like "E Hawa", Tagore's "Amaro Porano jaha cha", "Amar Bhindeshi Tara" and many more. 

Chanchal on his status requested everyone to listen to all of his songs. 

 

