Celebrity sex therapist Dr Ruth Westheimer dies at 96

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 12:06 pm

FILE PHOTO: Dr. Ruth Westheimer arrives at the premiere of the movie &quot;The Merchant of Venice&quot; in New York City on December 5, 2004. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Dr. Ruth Westheimer arrives at the premiere of the movie "The Merchant of Venice" in New York City on December 5, 2004. REUTERS/Seth Wenig/File Photo

Renowned sex therapist and TV personality, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, passed away at the age of 96, reports BBC. 

Known for her frank discussions about sex and relationships, Dr. Ruth, a Holocaust survivor, rose to fame in the 1980s with her radio show "Sexually Speaking." 

She authored over 40 books, including "Dr. Ruth's Guide to Good Sex," and hosted a nationally syndicated TV program. 

Throughout her career, she advocated for open, non-judgmental conversations about intimacy. 

Dr. Ruth's impact was far-reaching, making her a household name and a prominent figure in the field of sexual education and advice.

Born in 1928 as Karola Ruth Siegel, at ten years old her parents sent her to Switzerland to escape Kristallnacht, a violent riot Nazis carried out against Jews before the Holocaust.

Dr Ruth never saw her parents after leaving for Switzerland and believed they were killed in the gas chambers of Auschwitz - a Nazi death camp.

 

