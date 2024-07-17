Celebrities, public figures show support for quota reform amid violent clashes

In the midst of the ongoing quota reform protest in which six people were killed and hundreds injured, celebrities, influencers, and other public figures have been showing their support through different social media platforms.

Popular YouTuber and actor Salman Mohammad Muqtadir was one of the first public figures to take a stance. He later offered accommodation and assistance to students affected by the violence.

"If there are any students who have been attacked or cannot enter their halls, I will try to manage accommodation for you. If you need a place to stay or require medical assistance, I am here for you," reads his Facebook post.

Dhallywood actor Siam Ahmed posted on the matter and said, "Why is my campus bloodied? Why will the students' blood be shed?"

Director Ashfaque Nipun also showed solidarity with the students by sharing a powerful image of two female students being assaulted during the protests and captioned, "Stand by the students."

Ayman Sadiq, content creator and founder of 10 Minute School said, "Dhaka University is covered in blood. Why is it that blood has been spilled on our campus? I strongly protest against such acts."

Musician Ziaur Rahman of the Shironamhin band has been vocal in his stance regarding the quota reform movement and said, "The quota system now only serves as a path for severe misuse. As a result, talented and qualified youth are losing their opportunities, forcing them to navigate their daily lives with frustration."

"Let the young society be freed from the quota system. Let merit and qualification be recognised," he added.

Actor Nasir Uddin Khan shared images of the attacks on students during the protest and said, "If the country is developing then why is there bloodshed all over?"

Actress Pori Moni also voiced her stance saying, "If you remain silent about violence against women, you are a hypocrite."

Actor Niloy Alamgir shared a status on Facebook addressing the prime minister and said, "As a child of a freedom fighter, I urge you, please reform the quota system."

"To preserve the honour of the freedom fighters, please accept the reform of the quota system. The dire situation of the protesting students is unbearable. The entire nation is awaiting your decision," he added.

Author and publisher Mohammad Nazimuddin, Director Khijir Hayat, Actress Bubly, bands like Nemesis and Arbovirus, and many other renowned entertainment industry figures also showed their support and solidarity towards the students protesting for quota reform.