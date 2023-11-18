Cassie sues Diddy

Splash

Reuters
18 November, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 10:41 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

R&B singer Cassandra Ventura, has sued Sean "Diddy" Combs in federal court, accusing the rapper and hip-hop mogul she once dated and whose music label she signed with of subjecting her to serial physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape.

One of the central allegations against Combs by Ventura, who performs under the stage name Cassie, was that he 'forced her to engage in sex acts with a succession of male prostitutes he hired while he watched and filmed the encounters for his own pleasure.'

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court in Manhattan, also accuses Combs of regularly beating Ventura over the course of a 10-year professional and romantic relationship in which he controlled her through intimidation and by plying her with drugs and alcohol.

Ventura, 37, alleges that Combs raped her near the end of their relationship in 2018 when she broached the idea of leaving him.

Combs' lawyer, Ben Brafman, issued a statement saying his client "vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."

Brafman said Ventura resorted to filing a lawsuit "riddled with baseless and outrageous lies" after a failed attempt to blackmail Combs into paying her $30 million by threatening to write a damaging book about their relationship.

Combs, 54, founder of the landmark label Bad Boy Records, is one of the most influential producers and executives in hip-hop and a hugely successful performer in his own right, as well as the impresario of his own Sean John clothing line.

 

