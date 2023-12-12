Cardi B confirms breakup from Offset

Cardi B confirms breakup from Offset

The duo tied the knot in September 2017

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Cardi B has revealed that she is single in a new Instagram Live, thus confirming her breakup with rapper Offset. 

In her latest Instagram Live on Monday, the Up singer shared that she is unsure if her fans have been getting clues from her previous live sessions, but she is not sure how to 'tell the world' that she is single now. 

In her latest Instagram Live, Cardi B said, "I don't know if y'all have been getting clues from me from my live, I mean... or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music. When it comes to events and stuff, I don't think its true, I don't care to find out because I have been single for a minute now. But I have been afraid to like... not afraid but I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign."

"The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But this has been for a minute now and I just feel like this is a sign. So, I wanna start 2024 afresh... open. I am curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I am excited.," she added. 

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017, and have two children- daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. 

A few days ago, it was reported that both Cardi B and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram. 

The singer also shared some cryptic messages via her Instagram Story, which read: "You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships," she wrote on one story, which was followed by, "I'm tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST."

