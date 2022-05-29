Cannes Film Festival: Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes,' India's only entry, wins L'Oeil d'Or for best documentary film

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 May, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 02:29 pm

Related News

Cannes Film Festival: Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes,' India's only entry, wins L'Oeil d'Or for best documentary film

Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes, India's only entry at Cannes Film Festival, has won the L'Oeil d'Or, the festival's top prize for documentary films

Hindustan Times
29 May, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 02:29 pm
Cannes Film Festival: All That Breathes Director Shaunak Sen poses. Photo: Collected
Cannes Film Festival: All That Breathes Director Shaunak Sen poses. Photo: Collected

Filmmaker Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes, India's only entry at Cannes Film Festival 2022, has won the 2022 L'Oeil d'Or, the festival's top prize for documentaries.

All That Breathes follows the lives of siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad who, working out of their derelict basement in Delhi's Wazirabad, rescue and treat injured birds, especially the black kites. It recently had its premiere at Cannes in the Special Screening segment. 

"L'Oeil d'Or goes to a film that, in a world of destruction, reminds us that every life matters, and every small action matters. You can grab your camera, you can save a bird, you can hunt for some moments of stealing beauty, it matters. It's an inspirational journey in observation of three Don Quijotes who may not save the whole world but do save their world," the jury said in a note shared on the L'Oeil d'Or website. The award includes a cash prize of 5,000 euros ( TK4.7 lakh approximately).

The 90-minute long film was chosen the winner by the jury, comprising Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, Ukrainian writer-director Iryna Tsilyk, French actor Pierre Deladonchamps, journalist Alex Vicente, and Moroccan writer-filmmaker Hicham Falah. The L'Oeil d'Or documentary award, also known as The Golden Eye award, was created in 2015 by the French-speaking authors' society LaScam in collaboration with the Cannes Film Festival.

All That Breathes had also won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Recently, it was acquired by HBO, a US-based cable network. After its release in the US late this year, the documentary will debut on HBO and streaming service HBO Max in 2023. The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which kick-started on May 17, concludes on Saturday.

The jury's Special Award was given to Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius' final film Mariupolis 2, an intimate look at the Russia-Ukraine war. Mantas was allegedly killed by the Russian army while shooting the documentary in April. Mariupolis 2 also had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last week.

In 2021, filmmaker Payal Kapadia won the L'Oeil d'Or for her documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing. The Mumbai-based filmmaker's first feature bagged the prestigious prize in a formidable field made up of 28 documentaries presented across various sections of the festival. A Night of Knowing Nothing screened as part of the Directors' Fortnight, a section that runs parallel to the festival.

Cannes Film Festival / Shaunak Sen / All That Breaths

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aiman R Khan. Illustration: TBS

Why ‘marry your rapist’ court orders are not always what they seem

1h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Top 3 The Ordinary products that give extraordinary results

3h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

3h | Mode
CholPori is planning to roll out their platform in schools so teachers can utilise their tools for the classroom. Photo: Courtesy

CholPori: Where learning is practical, fun and inclusive

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Tips to help you become a successful lawyer

4h | Videos
People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Harassment over 'indecent clothing': Women gather at Narsingdi railway station to protest, show solidarity

4h | Videos
Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh