Cancelled Batgirl film to receive a funeral screening

Batgirl. Photo: Collected
Batgirl. Photo: Collected

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a select few insiders from the company will see the unreleased theatrical cut of Batgirl on the Warner Bros. lot. It is reported that the screening is exclusive to people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.

'Batgirl' was very far along with postproduction when the studio cancelled. Yet the project still had placeholder VFX and score. The only time members of the general public got to see the film was during a test screening which garnered middling to outright negative reactions.

Batgirl will most likely be kept in a vault alongside other cancelled projects, a fate shared by other IPs like the allegedly nonsensical original pilot for 'Game of Thrones,' and the pilot for its cancelled spinoff 'Bloodmoon.' Although fans have managed to resurrect one abandoned DC film which was the Justice League Snydercut, the likelihood of something like that happening for Batgirl is almost non-existent.

Batgirl / Warner Bros

