Can a shiny new BFDC building make better movies?

Just ten years ago, crowds of people gathered all day long in front of the main entrance of BFDC (Bangladesh Film Development Corporation) in Tejgaon, Dhaka. Visitors eagerly waited to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars entering the building. Some even managed to sneak inside to watch the filming.

In recent years, however, this lively scene has vanished. Hardly any filming occurs at BFDC now, resulting in a near absence of star actors. Even when stars do shoot there occasionally, they no longer draw much attention from visitors.

Changes in production methods and mores have led producers and directors to lose interest in BFDC, as they aim to create environments that resemble Hollywood or Bollywood productions. Consequently, the BFDC's shooting facilities often remain unused.

BFDC is a semi-autonomous government agency under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, established to support the film industry. For over a decade now, this institution has faced numerous crises. However, the government has in recent years taken steps to address these issues.

The promise of modernisation

The BFDC boasts five shooting floors, but outdated infrastructure has deterred young filmmakers from using them. Various bureaucratic hurdles have also made many directors reluctant to utilise BFDC's technical facilities.

This once-profitable institution is now experiencing substantial financial losses. The strain is evident in the frequent delays of salaries and allowances for BFDC's 212 officers and employees, with some payments being delayed for up to six months. These delays have disrupted regular activities and led to employee protests.

In response to BFDC's overall decline, the government launched a modernisation project in 2018 aimed at boosting self-generated revenue. This ambitious initiative involves constructing a 12-story building with modern facilities, scheduled for completion in June 2026, at a cost of 322 crore BDT.

The new building promises to revitalise BFDC with state-of-the-art amenities. It will feature five shooting floors, a cineplex with cutting-edge technology, multiple kids' zones, and a food court. The top floor will host a spacious restaurant, and several convention halls will accommodate various events and large gatherings. Additionally, the building will include two swimming pools and a gymnasium.

Other planned amenities include a cultural center, an exhibition gallery, a dedicated corner for autistic children, and a large area with rentable spaces, such as banks and insurance offices.

Photo: Courtesy

The project is guided by an action plan prepared by the private consultation firm 'Shahidaullah and Associates,' who provided an income and expense analysis based on the building's infrastructure and operational timeline.

Md Moniruzzaman Khan, the Additional Project Director of the BFDC Complex Construction Project, expressed optimism about the new building's potential impact.

"This new building reflects the hopes and aspirations of all of us working at BFDC. We hope that after its construction, our institution will become busier and play a stronger role in the development of the film industry," he said.

Actress and director Rozina shared a similar sentiment, emphasising the importance of modernisation. "Are the currently operational floors yielding any significant benefits? A modern building will incorporate modern technology," she said. "I believe that once this modern building becomes operational, it will positively impact not only BFDC but the film industry as a whole."

Once operational, the new building is expected to generate an annual income of 51 crore 65 lakh BDT, with an estimated annual maintenance cost of 9 crore BDT. After covering expenses, BFDC's net annual income is expected to be around 42 crore BDT.

Currently, BFDC spends about 14 crore BDT annually on staff salaries and allowances. According to the consultation firm's survey, after the new building becomes operational and all expenses are accounted for, BFDC will earn approximately 28 crore BDT annually.

Can infrastructure alone drive the industry forward?

Not everyone in the film industry shares the government's optimism about the BFDC's modernisation project. Senior film producer Khorshed Alam Khosru voiced his concerns, stating, "Once this new complex becomes operational, the financial benefits will primarily go to BFDC. There isn't much in it for the producers or directors. Essentially, this modernisation won't lead to any significant development in the film industry. What good is a new building if the overall industry doesn't improve? Development plans should focus on advancing the entire film industry."

Photo: Courtesy

Echoing the same sentiments, senior film director Matin Rahman emphasised, "The development of the film industry cannot be achieved through infrastructure improvements alone. We need to modernise the mindset of our artistes as well. It requires the collective effort of everyone working in this sector. Can we really expect infrastructure alone to drive the film industry forward?"

These perspectives highlight a critical debate within the industry: whether shiny new facilities can truly address the deeper, systemic issues that hinder progress.

While the new BFDC building promises state-of-the-art technology and amenities, its real impact on the film industry remains uncertain without concurrent changes in creative and collaborative approaches.