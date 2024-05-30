'Burning children alive can never be justified': Dua Lipa on Israel's attacks on Rafah

On Sunday, eight Israeli missiles attacked Rafah which was providing shelter to Palestinians for the past few months and killed 45 people including women and children. As 'All Eyes on Rafah' gained momentum on social media platforms, among many celebrities, Dua Lipa also took to her Instagram story to support the Palestinians and raise awareness about the Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

The English-Albanian singer inveigh against the onslaught of Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza in her recent Instagram story.

Lipa shared a graphic from Artists4CeaseFire and wrote "Burning children alive can never be justified. The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza" along with the #AllEyesOn Rafah. The pop singer, who is preparing for her upcoming tour RADICAL OPTIMISM, describes the Israeli military operations as "Israeli Genocide".

Dua Lipa has advocated the rights of Palestinians and denounced the actions of Israel during the Israel-Gaza conflict. She has posted on her social media accounts about the injustice faced by the people of Gaza and opposed the actions of Israel in the matter.