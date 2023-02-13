Is 'Buker Moddhe Agun' really an adaptation of Salman Shah's death?

Salman Shah is arguably one of the most popular heroes in the history of Bangladeshi films. He climbed to the height of fame in just three years after he began starring in movies. He not only impressed audiences with his acting prowess, but also became an icon among the young generation at the time, thanks to his unique charisma and sense of fashion.

However, shattering the hearts of millions of Bangladeshis, Shah suddenly died on 6 September 1996.

Shah's death has been at the centre of controversy ever since. The popular sentiment is that the actor might have been murdered. The actor's father, on behalf of his family, also filed a case right after his death, which has yet to reach a definite conclusion.

The announcement of a new Hoichoi original series titled 'Buker Moddhe Agun' has added fuel to the fire of that controversy. As shown in the trailer and other promotional clips, the story of the series revolves around the mysterious murder case of a popular Bangladeshi hero from the '90s, which surely has some uncanny resemblances with Shah's case.

While director Taneem Rahman Angshu denied any such claim, it is being widely speculated that the series was indeed based on the untimely death of Shah. Even the title of the series also seems to have been borrowed from Shah's last movie.

Based on such speculations, Shah's mother, Neela Chowdhury, has filed a writ in the High Court to bar the streaming of the series. Shah's maternal uncle Alamgir Kumkum has also sent a legal notice to the series creators through a lawyer.

Amid all this drama and controversy, OTT platform Hoichoi announced that 'Buker Moddhe Agun' will be premiering on 17 February.

Apart from Ziaul Faruq Apurba in the lead role, playing a detective investigating the murder case of a popular star, the ensemble cast also includes Tariq Anam Khan, Yash Rohan, Gazi Rakayet, Tauquir Ahmed, Tama Mirza and Shahnaz Sumi, among others.

The Business Standard reached out to the seasoned actor Tariq Anam Khan concerning the controversy. In his opinion, the series does not have any material to spark controversy surrounding Salman Shah.

"Even though there have been some allegations lately, I haven't seen anything with my own eyes while working on the series, or when I struck a deal with the creators. It is basically a fictional story," said Anam, who plays the role of a film producer in the series.

He also shared his two cents on the possibility of the show featuring the true story of Shah's death. "Salman's case is currently pending in court. If the series really depicts his death, then I too will object. But I haven't really seen anyone portrayed in a bad light in it."

Meanwhile, director Angshu said he feels helpless being stuck in the midst of this controversy, and widespread publicity for the "wrong" reasons.

"I wanted to deliver a product that allowed me to tell a good story. There really was nothing to do with Salman Shah. I only wanted to tell the story of a film star on the screen," Angshu said. "My story is told through two separate timelines – one is set during the '90s, and the other in the present. Once released, the audience will finally understand what exactly I have made. My sole purpose is to entertain the audiences with a good story. I am not on a mission to assassinate someone's character."

However, Shah's family is not convinced, and are reluctant to compromise. They believe it is insulting to the late actor's memory.

Shah's uncle Alamgir Kumkum put forth a condition, "They (series creators) have to let us watch the entire series beforehand. If we are convinced that there really is no likeness to Salman's story, then we will no longer have any objection against it."

Shah's mother Neela Chowdhury, now residing in London, accused some of Shah's closest friends and acquaintances of having acted in the web series. She also said Apurbo might see his popularity decline due to his involvement in the series.

"I was very surprised to see such an immensely popular actor like Apurbo playing a role in the series. Has he even given a thought on where his credibility would stand in front of Salman's fans?" said Chowdhury.

"If I were in Dhaka right now, I would see the end of it. I have been grieving the loss of my son for the last 27 years. No one can realise how hard it is for me as a mother," Chowdhury further added.

The country's film fraternity is also knife's edge. Director Sohanur Rahman Sohan, often credited as the person to have discovered Shah, also expressed anger.

"The case is under trial in the court right now. Why do they have to create a web series simultaneously based on the same event?" said the noted filmmaker.

Shah's fans are equally irked with this latest chapter in the seemingly never-ending controversy surrounding his death.

Salman Shah Smriti Parishad president SM Shafi said, "Salman Shah is our favourite hero. This is very emotional not only for us, but for the entire nation. We are always on the lookout to make sure no one can commercialise his image, or present distorted information regarding his life. If we find Salman's presence in the series, we will take a stand against it."