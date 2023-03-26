BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

Splash

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 11:55 am

Related News

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 11:55 am
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

Jimin from BTS has created K- Pop soloist history. Jimin released his first solo album 'Face' on 24 March  The album's lead single, "Like Crazy," has gotten a resoundingly positive reception from fans. Within just 24 hours of its debut, the song managed to receive an astounding 11 million views. The six songs on the record include the super-popular pre-release song 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' by Jimin. The aforementioned song, which was just published last week, has already received an impressive 29 million streams.

In order to surpass the aforementioned successes, Hanteo Charts has just disclosed that the singer sold 1,021,532 copies on March 24 alone. This has made Jimin the first solo artist ever to sell a million copies on the day of release in Hanteo history. Jimin would rank a solid 5 behind K-pop acts like BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, and Stray Kids if groups were compared on the basis of their individual first-day sales. It seems like Jimin, a member of BTS, deserves praise.

Jimin joined Jin's 'The Astronaut' at No. 61, Jungkook's 'Stay Alive'  at No. 89, and RM's 'Indigo' at No. 45 as the fifth member of BTS to have a single entry in the UK top 100.

Features

BTS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

15m | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

35m | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

50m | Splash
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

1h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

1h | TBS World
Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

1h | TBS Entertainment
Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

1h | TBS World
Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year