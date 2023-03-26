BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

Jimin from BTS has created K- Pop soloist history. Jimin released his first solo album 'Face' on 24 March The album's lead single, "Like Crazy," has gotten a resoundingly positive reception from fans. Within just 24 hours of its debut, the song managed to receive an astounding 11 million views. The six songs on the record include the super-popular pre-release song 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' by Jimin. The aforementioned song, which was just published last week, has already received an impressive 29 million streams.

In order to surpass the aforementioned successes, Hanteo Charts has just disclosed that the singer sold 1,021,532 copies on March 24 alone. This has made Jimin the first solo artist ever to sell a million copies on the day of release in Hanteo history. Jimin would rank a solid 5 behind K-pop acts like BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, and Stray Kids if groups were compared on the basis of their individual first-day sales. It seems like Jimin, a member of BTS, deserves praise.

Jimin joined Jin's 'The Astronaut' at No. 61, Jungkook's 'Stay Alive' at No. 89, and RM's 'Indigo' at No. 45 as the fifth member of BTS to have a single entry in the UK top 100.