BTS is the world’s top artiste according to IFPI

According to the Global Music Report published by IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, BTS is the top artist based on "consumption across all formats and all countries."

The top ten global artistes list also included Taylor Swift in second place, Adele in third, Drake in fourth, Ed Sheeran in fifth, The Weeknd in sixth, Billie Eilish in seventh, Justin Bieber in eighth, Seventeen in ninth and Olivia Rodrigo in tenth.

The global recorded music market grew by 18.5% in 2021, driven by growth in paid subscription streaming. Global Music Report showed total revenues for 2021 were $25.9 billion.