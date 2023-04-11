BTS’ Suga releases track list for solo-album, will collab with J-Hope

Min Yoon-gi aka Suga. Photo: Collected
Min Yoon-gi aka Suga. Photo: Collected

Min Yoon-gi, popularly known as BTS member Suga, has released the track list for his upcoming first solo album 'D-DAY'. Taking to Twitter, BigHit Music shared a list of the tracks for the album. The tweet read, "Agust D, D-DAY tracklist." 

Suga's song 'Huh' will feature BTS member J-Hope, while 'Snooze' will have Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Rose's Woosung. 

The album will consist of 10 tracks: D-Day, Main Track, Huh?!, Amygdala, SDL, People Pt2, Polar Night, Interlude: Dawn, Snooze, Life Goes On.

Fans were also excited about the 'big names' collaborating with Suga. 

"This album is going to change everything," wrote a fan. "Agust D and Woosung, it'll be an amazing song, can't wait to hear it," read the tweet.

