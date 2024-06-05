BTS RM earns career-first No. 1 on Top Rap Albums chart

05 June, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 01:33 pm

BTS&#039;s RM. Photo: Collected
BTS's RM. Photo: Collected

BTS leader RM's has hit all the right notes at the right time. His solo adventure is charting the deserving waves of success, earning him his loftiest debut on the acclaimed musical charts of Billboard rankings.

Unleashing his unfiltered and expectation-defying mindset, Kim Namjoon's latest solo project, 'Right Place, Wrong Person,' is an introspective collection of 11 tracks. The '94 liner released his second solo album on May 24. And now, even Billboard is fanning the fire of his well-achieved stardom, reflecting several career-high feats across music charts.

Hitting one of the best milestones of his solo career thus far, the BTS leader's 'Right Place, Wrong Person' debuted at No. 1 on this week's Top Rap Albums chart.

After delivering a bazillion rap verses on an endless pantheon of BTS albums and his own solo songs, it was the BTS main rapper's second official full-length offering that earned him his first No.1 ranking on this chart throughout his entire solo path.

'Right Place, Wrong Person,' a considerable and consequential commercial hit, won him other new bests of his career, too. According to Billboard, RM's latest record also soared to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2022, his previous project, 'Indigo' also unlocked the doors to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 by gaining an even upper hand at No. 3.

Additionally, Namjoon peaked on the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart in 2017-18 at No. 2 after featuring on Fall Out Boy's 'Champion.' This time, two songs off his latest solo endeavour marked his second and third career entries, as 'Heaven' and 'TT TT (Credit Roll)' debuted at No. 2 and 3, respectively. 'Heaven' also took the No. 3 spot on the Rock Digital Song Sales, marking his second entry on the chart after 'Champion.'

The list doesn't end there. Three songs off RM's album, 'Nuts,' 'Groin,' and 'Domodachi' ft Little Simz, made it to the World Digital Song Sales chart. These top-ranking tracks have now expanded his collection of career solo No. 1s, as if he were collecting Pokemon. Prior to his 2024 No. 1 debut with 'Nuts,' RM swept the top spot of the World Digital Song Sales chart with 'Winter Flower' with Younha (2010), 'Don't' with eaeon (2021), 'Sexy Nukim' with Balming Tiger, Omega Sapien, bj wnjn and Mudd the Student (2022) and 'Wild Flower' with Youjeen (2022).

As the latest addition to the legendary series of compilation albums, 'Now That's What I Call K-pop' earned three Billboard rankings this week. With fans' spell-binding love taking over its sales, the brand-new collection of music debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Compilation Albums chart (for the week ending on June 1).

 

 

