BTS‘ RM on 'Bad Religion' controversy: Didn’t insult any belief, will not apologise

BTS leader RM has clarified and explained at length days after a section of social media users asked him to apologise for insulting a religion.

Taking to Weverse on Wednesday, RM aka Kim Namjoon asked BTS ARMY and the audience to believe his words. He continued that he had no such intention and it was only a song. RM also added that he wasn't apologising but simply speaking the truth. The BTS leader also added that he didn't want to speak on the topic.

RM said, "Okay guys I know what you are talking about. You just keep telling me that I insulted a religion but I didn't. There was no any intention or like purpose to insult a religion. I respect every belief and every religion that's all I could say. So please don't. I know what's going on in my Instagram, I can see. But I never...there was no such any purpose or at least one percent of my heart or intention to insult a religion okay? Guys (shakes his head), it's a song, okay? I am not apologising, I am just saying."

He continued, "I have my own soul. I am 30 years old. I can express my truth. Please a word is a word, believe my words from myself, not just guessing, pretending and assuming, okay? I know I can't, I know my limits, even if I am telling my truth, I know I can't convince and persuade every people. Maybe some people would think of me like, 'Oh no you still lie. You had that intention and purpose to insult', which I didn't, I never. Guys, I understand what you are saying but I just can't lie to you. I am just being honest."

"I am fine, there are no problems. But I heard that there are some problems and the noise is all around. So I just had to say about that because some people keep chatting with me about that. Yo, okay, just believe me. Ya, let's change the topic. I didn't want to say about this but some people just made me say about this. I just can't stand right now. I have been holding my things in my heart for ten years. But now I can't deal with this. I just have to say. If it's me, believe my own words...Problems happen but I am a strong man," the BTS leader concluded.

Earlier this month, RM on his Instagram Stories shared Frank Ocean's song Bad Religion. Hours later, people on social media platforms asked him to apologise. Bad Religion, released in 2012, is renowned for its exploration of unrequited love in the face of religious struggles.