BTS members V and Jungkook top the most searched Asians worldwide in 2022

Splash

TBS Report
17 December, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 04:42 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BTS members V and Jungkook are the most searched Asians worldwide in 2022 according to recent statistics published by Google.

As per the list, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has taken the first spot, followed by the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, in the second position, reports India Today. 

Other members were also ranked on the list, with Jimin coming in as the 6th most searched Asian worldwide. The rest of the members were Jin in the 20th position, RM in the 27th position, and J-hope in 36th.

BTS members are currently working on individual projects and solo music while the eldest member of the group, Jin started his mandatory South Korean military duty on 13 December. 

Other members of popular k-pop groups included Lisa from the girl group Blackpink who ranked eighth on the list. Jennie, also a member of Blackpink, ranked 12th along with members Jisoo and Rose who ranked 29 and 30 respectively.

 

 

 

 

