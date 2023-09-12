BTS leader RM revealed how fans helped him when he wanted to quit music industry

RM, who is also the leader of the group, once opened up in an interview with Rolling Stone India about how BTS fans helped with when he felt 'he can't go on in this industry'.

Speaking with Rolling Stone India in 2017, RM said, "When we go abroad and they shake our hands or in the letters when they're saying, 'Namjoon, you changed my life,' or 'Your song inspired me'… That was one of the biggest things that kept my energy for years."

He further explained that when 'he feels like he can't go on in this industry, he thinks about ARMY'. "Their voices that say, 'All your songs, all your lyrics changed me, changed my life and made me chase my dream again…' I see that and I just cannot quit. I really appreciate that. They are changing my life by saying I changed their lives," RM had also added.

As he clocked his 29th birthday on Tuesday, RM penned a long note on Weverse. It read, as translated by X (formerly known as Twitter) user @BTStranslation_, "Hello. It's the last birthday of my 20s. I don't know if it's because of the characteristics of the field I work in, but birthdays always get accompanied by a bit of bashfulness. I think of it as an ordinary day but.. since many people congratulate me sincerely, I feel quite happy and blessed. I often think of the thought that love is like a name being given to someone. Until Kim Namjoon becomes 'Kim Namjoon'. It is just a day amongst the plentiful 365 days but the fact that this day doesn't feel like just a passing day to the twenty-nine-year-old me, is because of you all."

A part of the letter also read, "On receiving the sincerities I always thought should I try receiving them once as a downpour, the me who considered pessimism and futility as cool, I realized that I am also a temperamentally optimistic person. Isn't this a miracle. These days I live with the thought of 'why not'. Explained by the love I'm getting from around me, I'm living while sharing optimism. And it is also encompassing in my next songs that will come out someday. Right. Merely, would I be able to be honest through a way more beautiful than music? It's truth I already know but sometimes it feels not enough with just that. That is why I wonder if I became BTS. To express in various ways. Be it a program, or an interview, or dancing, be it anything.. what a blessed life it is. And these always make me want to look with both my eyes and contemplate, wherever I am (in life)."

He also added, "It is said when coincidence coincides, it is an inevitability. It is also said that coincidence is destiny disguised as a coincidence. It seems that me giving this letter to you is the same. The feeling that no matter which version of me it'd have been, I would've been writing this letter to you in September 2023. My birthday letters are each a different love language of where I have reached at that present time. And because of you all, I'm living really well. I want to live well."

RM concluded, "I just wanted to let you all know that I love you with the latest version of me. I cannot hug each and every one of you but know that my feelings are more than (just) that. I won't ask you to love me no matter what my form is. However, I want to try and make an effort for as much as I've received. The last birthday of my 20s is also going by smoothly like this. No matter which sky you are under, please be healthy and happy for a long time. See you again after a while. For your birthday too, in advance or a little belatedly, happy birthday sincerely! Thank you. - Namjoon ."

Recently, RM opened up about working on his music. Speaking on Weverse, he said that he is "planning to release another album". He also added, "My turn will be far next, not far away but I'm still working."