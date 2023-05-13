BTS to launch memoir 'Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS' in July

13 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 02:44 pm

BTS to launch memoir 'Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS' in July

BTS will unveil their memoir in July, to celebrate ten years of BTS fans, aka ARMY.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BTS is all set to release a memoir on 9 July, confirmed its US publisher. The book will be titled 'Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,' and will launch in South Korea and the United States. It is co-written by South Korean journalist Kang Myeong Seok and members of BTS, according to the publisher.

On Thursday, US publisher Flatiron Books shared the update on Instagram. Their post read, "Who is excited?... #BTSbook." Since the announcement, social media is filled with reactions from fans. Previously, many were speculating about a potential celebrity book release in July, allegedly authored by Taylor Swift.

Currently, the memoir is on the top of Amazon and Barnes and Noble bestseller lists after pre-orders by fans. It will be a 544-page memoir, as per the book's Amazon page. The launch date has a special connection with the K-pop group as it's a tribute to the BTS fans aka ARMY as they came into existence that day, 10 years ago. The US edition of the book will be translated by Anton Hur with Clare Richards and Slin Jung, Hur as per the publishers.

Reacting to the news, a fan wrote on Twitter, "I'm so looking forward to the book... It's so cool to be able to look back on the last 10 years with BTS." "Will I be able to buy it since the competition is so global," added another one. One more wrote, "With the BTS memoir and all the BTS magazines and photo-folios, I'm pretty sure my coffee table is going to be more bookshelf than table."

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. The group has delivered several hits over the year, such as Blood Sweat and Tear, Run BTS, Butter, Dynamite, Permission To Dance and Yet To Come to only name a few.

Currently, the group is on a hiatus as members are focusing on solo careers. After Jin, J-Hope became the latest one to join the military for their 18 months of mandatory army service. Leader RM will most likely be the next one to enlist in the army. Others will follow their own timeline and they will reunite as a group sometime in 2025.

