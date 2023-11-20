BTS' Jungkook's Seven Feat Latto wins big at 2023 Billboard Music Award

BTS' Jungkook has clinched the top award at the 2023 Billboard Music Award. BTS' golden maknae bagged the Global K-pop song for his debut solo song Seven featuring American singer and rapper Latto.

The song, which also stars Korean actress Han So Hee, has remained one of the year's most talked-about hits, topping the global music charts for consecutive months. Seven continues to rule the Billboard Top 100 and Top 200 alongside other songs of the K-pop artist since 14 July 2023.

Nicknamed Billboard Singer, Jungkook is living up to his title by dominating the global music scene with his powerful vocals and star-studded collaborations. In the competition, Seven faced tough contenders like Fifty Fifty's Cupid, Jimin's Like Crazy, NewJeans's Ditto, and NewJeans's OMG.

In his award acceptance speech Jungkook said "It's truly an honor. It's very hard to express my gratitude in words. Thank you ARMY and everyone who loved this, without you, it wouldn't have been possible. While working on Seven I enjoyed those moments and want to thank everyone and Billboard for giving me this award".