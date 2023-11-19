BTS’ Jungkook's GOLDEN surpasses Taylor Swift's No. 1 debut on album sales chart

Splash

Hindustan Times
19 November, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 11:07 am

Related News

BTS’ Jungkook's GOLDEN surpasses Taylor Swift's No. 1 debut on album sales chart

Jungkook's album 'GOLDEN' achieves 951,000 total equivalent sales, topping the sales chart. Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' takes the runner-up spot

Hindustan Times
19 November, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 11:07 am
Singer Jungkook of BTS performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ show at Rockefeller Center New York City, U.S., November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Singer Jungkook of BTS performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ show at Rockefeller Center New York City, U.S., November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

BTS' Jungkook is basking in the success of his newly rolled-out debut album GOLDEN. True to its name, the all-English album by the K-pop artist is scripting history in golden letters.

Adding another feather to the cap, Jungkook's debut album, featuring a total of 11 tracks and multiple collaborations, has claimed the number 1 spot on the Album Sales Chart.

South Korea's Golden Voice, Jungkook from BTS, has now clinched the top spot on the sales chart. According to data disclosed by the United World Chart, the K-pop idol accomplished this feat with an impressive 951,000 total equivalent sales of his album. With another strong 358,000 sales, Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which peaked at number one last week, smoothly slips to the runner-up spot. On the other hand, K-pop group Seventeen's Seventeenth Heaven landed at the sixth position on the chart.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

For the unversed, media Traffic gathers and publishes global music rankings for albums and singles based on a combination of sales, streaming, and airplay information. Meanwhile, with close to 30,000 downloads, Standing Next To You (Lead track) is anticipated to hold its top spot on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart for the second week in a row.

Fans extended their congratulations to the K-pop idol, acknowledging his global musical dominance. A fan wrote "JEON JUNGKOOK THE KING THAT YOU ARE", another said "Jung Kook you are a global pop star!!! Congratulations".

Despite having numerous records under his belt and four consecutive Guinness World Records, the Stay Alive singer also simultaneously acquired a silver certification for his first digital single, Seven. Released, earlier this year Jungkook's Seven Feat. Latto has now sold over 200,000 units in the region. He had already sold over 600,000 units and was certified as a Platinum in the US.

For the unversed, Jungkook is scheduled to perform GOLDEN on stage which will also mark his first solo concert on November 20th. GOLDEN Live On Stage will take place at Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea.

BTS / BTS Jungkook / GOLDEN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhola Zamindar Bari still stands in its original condition on 38 Rankin Street, Wari. It housed Poet Saleha Chowdhury’s (Dr Nandy’s neighbour and his daughter’s friend) family in the 1950s. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

How Dr Nandy left a rich legacy in Wari

4h | Panorama
Hamas and Tehran have not seen eye-to-eye in the recent past. On 5 November 2023, Iran&#039;s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Palestinian militant group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The photo is from an earlier meeting in June this year. Photo: Reuters

Is an Israel-Iran war on the cards?

4h | Panorama
Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Agri products to get costlier as loan rates soar

Agri products to get costlier as loan rates soar

1h | TBS Economy
Is it because of high interest rates that inflation is falling?

Is it because of high interest rates that inflation is falling?

1h | TBS Economy
Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

14h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

15h | TBS SPORTS