BTS' Jimin's first solo album Face, announced with teaser and release date

BTS' Jimin's debut solo album, Face, was revealed by the BTS management company BigHit Music on Tuesday. BigHit Music posted a teaser along with the teaser and the album's release date. The record will be made available on March 24 at 1 PM (KST).

BigHit Music's statement read, "Hello, This is BigHit Music. BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album FACE. FACE is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist."

Recently, Jimin spoke about his upcoming album. Jimin had said, "The album I'm preparing for seems to be coming out in around March. I've prepared different kinds of things so I hope you look forward to it. Yeah, this is what I wanted to say first since you have waited a long time."

Jimin debuted as a member of BTS in 2013. Since then he has released three solo songs with BTS- Lie in 2016, Serendipity in 2017, and Filter in 2020. In 2018, he released his first independent song, Promise, which he co-wrote and co-composed.

