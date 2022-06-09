BTS: J-Hope to make history as first K-pop artist to headline Lollapalooza

BTS member J-Hope is all set to mark a 'memorable chapter' in his music career. The singer will headline the Lollapalooza festival, becoming the first South Korean artist to do so. He will be joined by K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) in this feat.

Lollapalooza festival will be held at Chicago's Grant Park from 28 July to 31 July. The organisers took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that BTS and TXT have been added to the lineup, marking their US festival debut. TXT will perform on Saturday, 30 July, while J-Hope will headline on Sunday, 31 July.

Sharing a tweet, which included a video montage of J-Hope, Lollapalooza said, "We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major US music festival."

J-Hope also shared the news on his Instagram account, promising ARMY a "great show." He wrote, "This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza. It's a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I'm gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!"