BTS J-Hope dropping solo album 'Jack in the Box' next month

The first single from the album is slated to release on 1 July

BTS J-Hope. Photo: Collected
BTS J-Hope. Photo: Collected

After BTS' announcement that they will focus on solo projects, a member of the K-Pop superband J-Hope is all set to unveil his maiden solo album 'Jack in the Box' on 15 July.

J-Hope announced his forthcoming album on Weverse platform on Saturday, reports Variety.

The singer also dropped a teaser of his upcoming solo project. 

The first single from the album is slated to release on 1 July.

According to the official announcement, "Jack in the Box" lends voice to J-Hope's aspirations to break the mold and grow further. The album represents J-Hope's own musical personality and vision as an artist."

In making the announcement of solo projects earlier this month, J-Hope said he sees it as a healthy step.

"I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again," he said. "I hope you don't see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way."

Earlier this week, the group's new compilation album 'Proof' became their sixth album to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart.

Four days before it dropped, the group announced they would be taking a break to focus on their solo careers.
 

