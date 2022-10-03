Bruce Willis denies selling his digital likeness to deepfake company

03 October, 2022, 10:00 am
Bruce Willis denies selling his digital likeness to deepfake company

Bruce Willis has rejected claims that he sold his digital likeness to deepfake organisation Deepcake. The denial comes just days after the actor was reported to have agreed for his likeness to be used in future on-screen appearances.

A representative for the actor has since refuted the report. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Willis' representative said he "has no partnership or agreement with this Deepcake company."

A publicist for Deepcake told the publication that the rights to Willis' digital twin cannot be sold as they are owned by him automatically. The representative went on to explain that the creation of the actor's digital likeness was curated for commercial campaigns that took place in 2021 and future usage of his digital counterpart would remain up to the star.

