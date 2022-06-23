‘Broke’ Amber Heard to sign multi-million dollar deal for book; says report

Splash

Hindustan Times
23 June, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 03:16 pm

Related News

‘Broke’ Amber Heard to sign multi-million dollar deal for book; says report

Amber Heard is all set to write a 'tell all' book as she is 'broke' after losing the defamation case against Johnny Depp. As per author-lawyer Dror Bikel, if Amber 'crosses the line', she might face 'another defamation suit'

Hindustan Times
23 June, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 03:16 pm
Amber Heard. Photo: Collected via The Telegraph
Amber Heard. Photo: Collected via The Telegraph

Actor Amber Heard will soon sign a deal to write a 'tell all' book, weeks after losing the defamation case against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.

As per a new report, Amber is opting to take up the project as she is 'broke' and considers that her 'career in Hollywood' is over. Author-lawyer Dror Bikel has said that Amber should be 'extremely careful' as Johnny's lawyers will 'be reading and listening to everything'. Dror added that if Amber 'crosses the line', she will face 'another defamation suit'. 

Recently, Amber faced a six-week-long trial in Fairfax County, Virginia. A seven-person jury reached a verdict on June 1, deciding that Johnny proved that Amber defamed him in a 2018 op-ed. The jury awarded Johnny $15 million in damages but Amber will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). In her countersuit, Amber won one of the three defamation counts and was awarded $2 million in damages.

OK Magazine quoted a source saying about the book deal, "Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She's already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all." As per the report, Amber is 'broke' and not 'in a position to turn down money' for which she is set to take up the new venture.

Reacting to the development, author-lawyer Dror Bikel told OK, "The verdict in Virginia after weeks of lurid testimony was devastating to the credibility and reputation of Amber Heard. The jurors essentially found that Heard was not believable in any respects. The jurors rejected her testimony in its entirety. One juror even commented that she was not believable when she cried on the witness stand. Johnny Depp was awarded $10,0000, which is an amount of money Heard cannot pay. To the extent that Heard wants to discuss this case and her relationship with Depp in a tell-all statement or book, she needs to be extremely careful as to what she says about him. Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states. If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that she will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court."

In 2018, Amber stated that she is a survivor of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed although she did not mention Johnny by name in the column. Two years prior to that, Amber had accused Johnny of domestic violence after filing for divorce in 2016.

Amber Heard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

56m | Panorama
Photo caption: School and college going students gathered in the demonstration named ‘Friday For Future: Global Climate Strike’ in front of the Barishal Central Shaheed Minar on 23 September 2019 in an attempt to make people aware of the dangers of climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Bangladesh’s young climate heroes

6h | Pursuit
The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1d | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

21m | Videos
Preparing for university admission test

Preparing for university admission test

5h | Videos
Public health in risk due to lack of toilets

Public health in risk due to lack of toilets

6h | Videos
Dream Padma Bridge on steel spans

Dream Padma Bridge on steel spans

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US