Britney Spears Makes official return to music with Elton John duet 'Hold Me Closer'

Splash

AP/UNB
27 August, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 01:02 pm

Related News

Britney Spears Makes official return to music with Elton John duet 'Hold Me Closer'

While John has been releasing new music in the past few years — including the 16-track 2021 album “The Lockdown Sessions” — the song represents Spear’s first new music since her 2016 album “Glory” and her first offering since the ending of her contentious conservatorship

AP/UNB
27 August, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 01:02 pm
Britney Spears and Elton John. Photo: Collected
Britney Spears and Elton John. Photo: Collected

Elton John and Britney Spears have collaborated for the first time, creating the slinky, club-ready single "Hold Me Closer" that sees the pop icons take old sounds and fashion something new.

The funky, piano-driven single uses John's 1971 hit "Tiny Dancer" as the skeleton and adds elements from his songs "The One" and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," all with Spears voice soaring and fluttering.

While John has been releasing new music in the past few years — including the 16-track 2021 album "The Lockdown Sessions" — the song represents Spear's first new music since her 2016 album "Glory" and her first offering since the ending of her contentious conservatorship.

"She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we've created together," John said in a statement. Spears, in her statement, told John it was an honor to be asked: "I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind."

The track is produced by Andrew Watt, who has worked with such acts as Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Ozzy Osbourne, Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus.

The song begins with both stars singing the opening lyrics of "The One" — "I saw you dancing out the ocean/Running fast along the sand/A spirit born of earth and water/Fire flying from your hands." It then seamlessly moves to "Tiny Dancer": "Hold me closer, tiny dancer/Count the headlights on the highway/Lay me down in sheets of linen/You had a busy day today."

The track calls to mind last year's hit "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)," which melded John's songs "Kiss the Bride," "Rocket Man," "Where's the Shoorah?" and "Sacrifice" into a dance bop featuring vocals by Dua Lipa.

John and Spears first met in 2014 at an Oscar viewing party and she later tweeted her love of "Tiny Dancer," sowing the seeds for the latest collaboration. John is in the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Britney Spears / Elton John / Hold me closer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

3h | Food
Photo: Collected

Three bakeries baking loaves with love

2h | Food
Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

1h | Thoughts
A female Pied Bushchat. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Pied Bushchat: ‘Stirrings beyond sense - with a start, a bounce, a stab!’

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Tips to build the ultimate gaming setup

49m | Videos
Enjoy new salad recipe every day

Enjoy new salad recipe every day

2h | Videos
Fera Foundation: Transforming the lives of children in orphanages through virtual classes

Fera Foundation: Transforming the lives of children in orphanages through virtual classes

18h | Videos
What is quiet quitting ?

What is quiet quitting ?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally