Britney Spears breaks silence on divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Photo: Collected
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Photo: Collected

Britney Spears has broken her silence on her divorce from Sam Asghari. Sam reportedly filed for divorce from the singer. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.

The singer took to Instagram to upload a video clip of hers with a rather long caption, finally breaking her silence on the matter.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality," Britney captioned the video on Instagram, where she was seen dancing.

She further added, "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses. If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that's when I needed family the most !!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile !"

 

 

