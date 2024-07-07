Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan raises $2m for Palestine Children's Relief Fund

07 July, 2024, 10:35 am
Nicola Coughlan. Photo: Collected
Nicola Coughlan. Photo: Collected

Irish actor Nicola Coughlan, famed for her role as Penelope Featherington in Netflix's Bridgerton, has raised $2 million for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF) through her social media efforts. 

The PCRF highlighted that these donations help provide food, water, clothing, medical care, and other essential aid to children in the Middle East. 

Beyond financial contributions, Coughlan has consistently raised awareness for Palestine, often wearing the Artists for Ceasefire pin. Despite warnings from Hollywood, she remains vocal about Palestinian rights, saying, "I think if I can hopefully raise funds for aid organisations, it would be a wonderful thing to do."

