Breaking Boundaries: Tashnuva takes her triumphant journey to the global stage

Tashnuva's career has experienced a rejuvenation in New York. She became the first Bengali model to grace the runway of New York Fashion Week 2022, and recently performed in a show titled ‘Public Obscenities’

Abu Nayeem
04 June, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 11:09 am
Breaking Boundaries: Tashnuva takes her triumphant journey to the global stage

In a world where those who are different deal with discrimination and hate, figures like Tashnuva Anan Shishir, a remarkable champion within the queer community, shine as beacons of hope. Throughout her life, she has faced and triumphed over an array of challenges, both internal and external. 

Tashnuva, a transgender model and former news presenter turned actor, has achieved remarkable feats that are beyond the realm of imagination for many. In an interview with the Business Standard, she graciously shared her personal journey, which serves as a testament to her resilience and unwavering spirit.

During our interview, Tashnuva's excitement was palpable as she shared her latest accomplishment of performing in her 44th show at Soho Rep, in collaboration with the Asian American Theatre Company. 

The show, titled 'Public Obscenities', holds great prestige and revolves around a couple conducting interviews with queer locals in Kolkata, India. 

Tashnuva portrays the character of Shou, a Kothi, a term used in the Indian subcontinent to describe a man or boy who embraces an 'effeminate role' in a same-sex relationship. Despite Shou's appearance later in the play, around the 50th minute, the audience was captivated by the character, expressing deep interest in learning more about the talented actor behind the role. 

Tashnuva gratefully shared, "Witnessing the audience fall in love with Shou's character was truly amazing, especially as a queer individual. It represents a significant sense of acceptance that I have tirelessly sought after for many years in my home country, Bangladesh."

In Bangladesh, the queer community, by and large, continues to be officially invisible. In this challenging environment, Tashnuva created history and garnered attention as the first transgender news presenter on a privately owned national television in 2021. 

"It was a significant milestone for me—a stepping stone to dream big and achieve more," Tashnuva expressed. However, like many others, Tashnuva faced opposition from her own family, who were alarmed and ashamed of her gender and sexual expression. 

Despite enduring this traumatic experience, Tashnuva is grateful that she didn't let her inner saboteur hinder her progress.

Sadly, the queer community in Bangladesh often struggles with self-hatred and shame. While others choose to live in secrecy, Tashnuva refused to accept a life like that. She had dreams to fulfil and wanted to become an actor on the global stage. 

However, achieving this goal seemed impossible while residing in Bangladesh. Tashnuva received hate messages daily since she started working as a news presenter at Boishakhi television. Although such messages affect even the strongest individuals subconsciously, Tashnuva was determined not to succumb to such threats and harassment.

Luck smiled upon her when she visited New York in December 2021 for transformation-related treatment. It opened up new possibilities where she could freely pursue her aspirations.

Although adapting to a new country wasn't easy for someone born in a rural village in Bangladesh, Tashnuva, who had already made a name for herself as a model and activist in the bustling city of Dhaka, was no stranger to tribulations. 

"I'm grateful for my time as an activist, which allowed me to absorb as much as possible from my surroundings, to forge ahead," she acknowledged. Despite daunting odds, Tashnuva, who played a small role in a Bengali film called 'Koshai', firmly believes in looking forward.

Tashnuva's career experienced a rejuvenation in New York, infusing new energy into her professional journey. As the first Bengali model to grace the runway of New York Fashion Week 2022, she made a significant mark. 

Tashnuva also had a notable role in 'I Shakuntala', a play by Golam Sarwar Harun and Gargee Mukherjee. However, it was her involvement in the production 'Public Obscenities' that propelled her to international fame. 

Nevertheless, taking on the character of Shou proved to be initially challenging for her due to one specific reason. The role demanded Tashnuva to consider cutting her hair, which posed a dilemma. Hair is often cherished by transwomen as an important aspect that allows them to express their femininity. Tashnuva was no exception, as she held deep affection for her beautiful locks. Consequently, she decided to wear wigs, as suggested by her director which initially caused her to feel somewhat down. But as she continued to act in shows, she, like the audience, gradually fell in love with the character Shou. 

Shou portrayed a witty, humorous individual who was well-versed in the intricacies of subcontinental socio-cultural politics surrounding effeminacy and preconceived gender notions.

Tashnuva explains, "With each passing show, I feel like I am getting to know Shou a little better. Our bond grows stronger, and that's truly a blessing," expressing her immense joy and sense of accomplishment. 

Tashnuva is driven by an insatiable desire to delve deeper into her craft as an actor and ignite change as an activist. She envisions a platform where her voice can resound far and wide, amplified by the powerful reach of the media. 

"As an actor, the exposure we gain from the media will undoubtedly serve as a conduit for disseminating my message to the world," she passionately declares.

Not content with confining her impact to the realms of performance, this catalyst for change has ascended to the esteemed position of Board Member at ILGA World, the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association. 

Her steadfast dedication to championing the cause of SRHR (Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights) and SOGISEC (Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Sex Characteristics) paved the path for her elevation to such a position of influence. Tashnuva recognises this appointment as a springboard for her to effect even greater global change.

In the drapery of her dreams, Tashnuva envisions herself gracing the illustrious stages of Broadway. With an unwavering belief in the fruition of her aspirations, she passionately expresses, "It's a dream, and I firmly believe that one day, it will be materialised in the most glorious fashion." 

Her conviction is steeped in boundless optimism, leaving no room for doubt that her destined destiny awaits her on the grandest theatrical platform of all.

Tashnuva / New York Fashion Week

Comments

