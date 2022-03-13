‘Brazil- Beauty in Diversity’, a travel photography exhibition, starts today

'Brazil – Beauty in Diversity', a photography exhibition by Sabrina Islam, starts today at Edge Gallery in Gulshan.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Ambassador of Brazil to Bangladesh HE Joao Tabajara Jr, at 4 PM.

Sabrina travelled to Brazil with the Ambassador and his wife Sandra at their invitation. The exhibits encapsulate the diverse nature of Brazilian culture. Sabrina has photographed the carnival in Rio, Amazon rainforest, and Paraty on Costa Verde.

Sabrina Alam. Photo: Courtesy

The show will be open to the public starting today, from 4 PM to 8 PM, and on Monday, 14 March, from 10 AM to 8 PM.