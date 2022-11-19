Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Bullitt

The next Steven Spielberg picture, an original work based on the no-nonsense San Francisco officer Frank Bullitt portrayed by Steve McQueen in the 1968 action movie 'Bullitt', will star Bradley Cooper.

The movie's screenplay is written by Josh Singer – 'The Post' and 'Spotlight' screenwriter – and is currently being developed at Warner Bros. The upcoming production is anticipated to follow Bullitt on a completely different adventure than the one in the McQueen original, despite the lack of story specifics.

In the first Bullit, McQueen played a detective who looks into the death of a mob informant he was supposed to guard; the film was directed by Peter Yates and was based on the 1963 novel 'Mute Witness'.

The film is renowned for including one of the most recognizable and thrilling vehicle chases in cinematic history, in which McQueen does his own stunts in a customized Ford Mustang.

With a $4 million budget, Bullitt earned $42 million in revenue and one Oscar.

Cooper, Spielberg, and Kristie Macosko Krieger will produce the still-untitled film.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news of Cooper's casting.