Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Bullitt

Splash

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 11:01 am

Related News

Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Bullitt

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 11:01 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The next Steven Spielberg picture, an original work based on the no-nonsense San Francisco officer Frank Bullitt portrayed by Steve McQueen in the 1968 action movie 'Bullitt', will star Bradley Cooper.

The movie's screenplay is written by Josh Singer – 'The Post' and 'Spotlight' screenwriter – and is currently being developed at Warner Bros. The upcoming production is anticipated to follow Bullitt on a completely different adventure than the one in the McQueen original, despite the lack of story specifics.

In the first Bullit, McQueen played a detective who looks into the death of a mob informant he was supposed to guard; the film was directed by Peter Yates and was based on the 1963 novel 'Mute Witness'.

The film is renowned for including one of the most recognizable and thrilling vehicle chases in cinematic history, in which McQueen does his own stunts in a customized Ford Mustang. 

With a $4 million budget, Bullitt earned $42 million in revenue and one Oscar.

Cooper, Spielberg, and Kristie Macosko Krieger will produce the still-untitled film.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news of Cooper's casting.

Bradley Cooper / Steven Spielberg / Bullitt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

29m | Mode
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

2h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi/TBS

Where do truck drivers eat?

23h | Panorama
Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of honey

Health benefits of honey

17h | Videos
How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

19h | Videos
How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

1d | Videos
Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday